Jamie and Jools Oliver enjoy family staycation in Cornwall: see photos The celebrity chef has been sharing photos from their trip on Instagram

Jamie and Jools Oliver have travelled to Cornwall for a mini-break with their family. The couple have been sharing photos from the trip on social media, and certainly appear to be enjoying all that the region has to offer.

The celebrity chef seems to have been touring a number of different areas of Cornwall, and paid a visit to Nathan Outlaw's restaurant in Padstow at the weekend. Sharing a photo of the seafood he enjoyed at the restaurant, Jamie simply wrote: "Amazing Thank you @nathanoutlaw."

A world of pickles at @coombesheadfarm, @tom_m_adams and the team are making some of the best bread, butter and pickles I've ever tasted. Cuson @benglazer this bread is even better at day 4 Well done guys so much love care and attention and a beautiful place Joxxx A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Aug 13, 2017 at 5:25am PDT

Jamie Oliver and his family are on holiday in Cornwall

Jamie also visited Coombeshead Farm in the Cornwall countryside, where he shared a photo of his youngest daughter Petal and six-year-old son Buddy sat underneath shelves lined with jars of pickles, which he described as "some of the best" he's ever eaten.

As well as enjoying a culinary tour of the region, Jamie and his family have been spending time at the beach near Polzeath. Jools has shared a couple of photos from their days out, including a sweet glimpse of baby River Rocket, who turned one at the beginning of August, smiling as he toddled on the sand. "Run free little one," she captioned the post.

Run free little one 💙 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Another showed River grinning as he sat in a high chair with sea views behind him. "Watermelon and that view," Jools wrote alongside the photo, tagging them in at George's Surf School in Polzeath, a centre that offers private surfing lessons and courses.

Watermelon and that view ⛵️ A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Jamie and Jools have shared photos from the trip on social media

The family trip comes as Jamie has opened up about fatherhood in a new interview with The Telegraph. "It's a struggle with nappies all over the house and stair gates, we've got three sets of kids – we've got teenagers so that's revision, hormones, the whole thing," he said. "I'd give myself a six out of ten as a dad to teenagers. I don't think I'm very good to be honest. And they're girls, which is really hard and they're not interested in much I've got to offer. And then the other are six and eight and I'm pretty good at that. And then one is a baby and we're back on the beginning."

