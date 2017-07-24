Jamie Oliver shares sweet holiday photo with baby River The celebrity chef appears to be having a great time on the relaxing holiday

Jamie Oliver has been enjoying some downtime with his wife Jools and their five children on their family summer holiday. The celebrity chef shared a sweet photo with his baby son River Rocket on Sunday, saying they were spending "a little calm time" together.

The photo showed Jamie cradling the ten-month-old, who looked adorable while sucking his thumb. "I love this little ball of joy… a little calm time with dad on our summer hols with a little help from a good old Thumb. Good times, I miss my thumb big love guys Jamie x x x," he captioned the photo.

I Love this little ball of joy.....a little calm time with dad on our summer hols with a little help from a good old Thumb 👍👍👍👍😎good times, I miss my thumb big love guys jamie x x x A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

Jamie Oliver shared an adorable photo with his son River Rocket

Meanwhile Jools also shared a photo of their baby boy, saying that feeding him was the "best part" of her day. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the mum-of-five shared: "Current view… doesn't translate so well in a picture but feeding little River is so lovely it's the way they move their legs, arms and hands so content. Best part of my day xxx."

Current view...doesn't translate so well in a picture but feeding little River is so lovely it's the way they move their legs,arms and hands so content ❤️ best part of my day xxx A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Jools said that feeding River was the best part of her day

The Oliver family have been on holiday together for the past week and have shared several photos from their trip on social media, with the couple choosing to spend a lot of their time at the beach with their children. One photo shows their son Buddy, six, trailing a float behind him as they walked off the beach on Sunday, which she captioned: "The long trek home from the beach. The warmth of the late afternoon sun drying our salty skin happy little people!!! Obviously I am carrying the baby, the towels, sun cream, rice cakes, hats and the water. Jamie's at home doing the BBQ!!"

The long trek home from the beach. The warmth of the late afternoon sun drying our salty skin happy little people!!! Obviously I am carrying the baby, the towels, sun cream, rice cakes, hats and the water 😂Jamies at home doing the BBQ!! 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on Jul 22, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

The Oliver family have been on holiday for the past week

Other holiday photos shared from the trip include an adorable shot of River grinning while being held in his mum's arms at the beach. River's doting older brother and sister, Buddy, six, and eight-year-old Petal, are pictured with their youngest sibling in another shot as they wait to board the plane. Buddy, who looks cool in a baseball cap, hugs River as they look out the window to look at the aeroplanes, while Petal rests a protective arm on his shoulder. In a third snap, the entire Oliver family are photographed in a candid shot on the beach, complete with a picturesque sunset and clear blue sea in view.

