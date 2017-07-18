Newlyweds Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich share photos from their tropical honeymoon The couple married in Idaho on 8 July

Married life appears to be off to the best possible start for Julianne Hough and her new husband Brooks Laich. The newlyweds have jetted off for a relaxing honeymoon at a beautiful, tropical beach destination, and have been sharing photos from their getaway on social media.

It all began on Sunday, when Brooks shared a photo of himself and Julianne holding their passports - and showing off their wedding rings - at the airport. "#honeymoon," the ice hockey player captioned the snap, which Julianne reposted with the message: "We gone."

We gone ✌🏼✈️ #honeymoon 🍯🌙 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Julianne and Brooks have been sharing photos throughout their honeymoon

Their photos from their honeymoon destination have been equally envy-inducing, with Dancing With the Stars professional Julianne showing off the hard-earned results of her training routine in a photo of herself sitting on a swing at the beach, revealing her incredibly toned abs. "#abgoals," many fans commented on the photo, while others asked: "How do we achieve this?"

🏝 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:32am PDT

Julianne Hough has become the envy of fans with her incredibly toned abs

STORY: Julianne Hough reveals she played a Gryffindor in Harry Potter

It appears that the newlyweds have been making the most of what their honeymoon location has to offer, sharing numerous photos from the golden sandy beaches and crystal clear sea, as well as a series of loved-up selfies together. "Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' #honeymoon," the 28-year-old wrote.

Brunchin' with my huzzzbin' 😍 #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:19am PDT

The couple tied the knot on 8 July

Julianne and Brooks tied the knot on 8 July at Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in front of 200 of their family and friends. The professional dancer looked stunning in a Marchesa gown, and has since said that her wedding day was the "best moment of my life". Sharing a photo from her big day on Instagram, Julianne wrote: "The weekend finally arrived- And it was MAGICAL!!! The weekend my best friend, my love of my life and my new husband @brookslaich and I brought out family and closest friends together to have fun, encourage love and celebrate our marriage.

"I'm so grateful I get to spend forever with this incredibly kind, thoughtful, strong and adventurous man, I'm the luckiest woman in the world to be your wife!"

Get inspiration from the latest celebrity holidays here.