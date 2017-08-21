Phillip Schofield parties with Christine and Frank Lampard in Portugal The This Morning presenter shared hilarious videos on Snapchat

Phillip Schofield is having the best time on holiday with his famous friends. Just days after being reunited with his This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, Phil met up with his extended ITV family. The TV star has shared photos with Christine Lampard, who has just finished her summer stint on Lorraine, and Christine's husband Frank. "Love these guys… but I know nothing about football… #bluffing," he wrote.

Phil, 55, also had a whale of a time with Dragon's Den star Peter Jones. The pair were heard singing along to Sweet Caroline as they enjoyed a meal at an alfresco restaurant. Things got lively as another video Phil posted showed the chef dancing on the table, and the popular presenter being mobbed by a group of young fans.

Phil shared a photo with the Lampards

The Oldham-born star has been enjoying his summer holiday in Portugal, where he regularly goes every year with his family – his wife Stephanie and his two daughters Ruby and Molly. Just last week, Phil shared hilarious posts on Snapchat, giving fans a glimpse into his raucous night out with Peter, Holly and The Chase's Bradley Walsh.

The group were seen sitting around a large dinner table, with Phil passing around a tray of shots. His wife Stephanie was heard saying she was "on it" while Bradley joked: "That's just for me, that's great, that's sensational." Holly was seen taking a shot and sliding the tray back, but accidentally knocked the remaining glasses over. "Holly Willoughby spilled the whole…!" Phil shouted.

The TV star sang Sweet Caroline with Peter Jones

It's been a summer of celebrations and amazing memories for Phil, who will return to his hosting duties on 4 September. Earlier this year in July, his daughter Ruby, 21, graduated from Leeds Beckett University. Phil shared photos and videos on Instagram, writing: "Congratulations on your graduation #Proud."