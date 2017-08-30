Michelle Obama enjoys solo vacation on Spanish island The former first lady of the United States is in Mallorca

After moving her daughter Malia into her freshman dorm at Harvard University, former First Lady Michelle Obama has travelled across the pond for a solo vacation. According to El Pais, Barack Obama's wife touched down in Palma de Mallorca, Spain on Tuesday for her private visit.

Michelle visited Spain last summer for her Let Girls Learn tour

Michelle is a guest of former United States Ambassador to Spain James Costos and his husband Michael Smith. The 53-year-old will spend time at the couple's rented summer house, Ses Planes – a property owned by Marieta Salas – which is a breeding space for thoroughbred Arabian horses.

Michelle previously visited Palma in 2010. At the time, the mum-of-two stayed with then-King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia at Marivent Palace. Barack's wife was accompanied by their youngest daughter Sasha for the trip.

The former first lady has spent a lot of time in the country

Michelle made a high-profile trip to Spain last summer with both of her children as part of her Let Girls Learn Tour. While in the country Michelle and daughters met with Queen Letizia and spoke about the importance of providing education to women and girls in underdeveloped parts of the world.