Brad Pitt may be opening a luxury hotel in Croatia The actor visited the picturesque site at the beginning of September

Brad Pitt is planning to build a new resort with a luxury hotel, villas, shops, restaurants and a golf course on the Adriatic coast in Croatia, according to reports. The Hollywood actor visited the proposed site of the development in the small town of Zablace at the beginning of September alongside renowned architect Nikola Basic, who is the creative force behind the proposed resort.

RELATED: Holiday like a celebrity at these short-haul destinations

The luxury development is estimated to cost more than $1.5billion and will transform Zablace into "a modern ecologically-responsible planned community", People reports. Plans for the resort are also said to include the building of schools and a clinic to support a community of 2,500 residents.

Brad Pitt is reportedly planning to build a new luxury resort an hour away from Split, Croatia

No further details or expected completion date have been released, but Swiss-based fund TFI Holding has reportedly invested $70million into the construction of the site, which is around an hour away from Split.

STORY: Brad Pitt focusing on children following split from Angelina Jolie

This is not the first time Brad has shown an interest in Croatia; in 2012 the actor was reported to have been looking to build a waterfront resort at Danko Koncar in northern Croatia. The 52-year-old, who described Croatia as "the most beautiful county he has ever visited", was planning a resort featuring hotels, villas, a golf course and a marina at the picturesque site, just opposite the Brijuni Islands.

The actor visited the site at the beginning of September

Meanwhile in his home country, Brad helped to redevelop the city of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina. The actor's Make It Right foundation built more than 100 new homes designed by world-famous architects for families who lost everything when the hurricane struck.

Brad would not be the only Hollywood star turned hotelier; Robert De Niro opened The Greenwich Hotel in New York and has announced plans to launch a boutique hotel in Covent Garden, London, while Leonardo DiCaprio previously revealed plans to build an eco-tourism resort on a small island off the coast of Belize.

See the latest travel features here.