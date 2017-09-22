Jodie Kidd launches first ever UK-wide treasure hunt - and you could win a car! Solve the mystery before 5pm to win a VW Golf

Jodie Kidd has teamed up with comparethemarket.com to launch its first ever nationwide live treasure hunt - and there is an incredible prize up for grabs. Those that correctly guess the location of the VW Golf, which is hidden in plain sight somewhere in the UK, could be rewarded with the keys.

STORY: Jodie Kidd reveals her struggle with anxiety

Racing car driver Jodie shared the first clue to the car's "iconic" location on Thursday - a trumpet. Clues have been added to the live feed of the hidden car over the past 24 hours, and now fans have until 5pm on Friday afternoon to share their guess and be in with a chance of winning.

Jodie Kidd launched comparethemarket.com's nationwide treasure hunt on Thursday

"It's been a lot of fun shooting in our secret setting this morning. I don't want to give the game away, but I will say it's a truly iconic location," Jodie said. "I'll be staying tuned to the live stream to see what other clues pop up throughout the next couple of days. There's lots in store!"

To enter, head over to comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/hide-and-beep/ to view the live feed of the hidden car and work out the clues to reveal the iconic location. Further hints and tips will be provided on Twitter @comparethemkt and Facebook.

See the latest travel features here.