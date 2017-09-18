Jeff Brazier takes sons Bobby and Freddie for staycation in the Lake District The life coach said the break was the "perfect end to the summer"

Jeff Brazier enjoyed the "perfect end to the summer" on a family staycation in the Lake District. The life coach spent a few days in the countryside with his girlfriend Kate Dwyer and sons Bobby and Freddie courtesy of TripAdvisor Rentals.

"We had a fantastic family getaway to the Lake District with TripAdvisor Rentals, which was the perfect end to the summer," he said after the trip. "The unique Old Corn Mill where we stayed was the ultimate family holiday home featuring incredible original features including a huge waterwheel surrounded by beautiful gardens located right in the heart of the Lake District."

Jeff Brazier and his girlfriend Kate during their trip to the Lake District

Jeff said that as well as spending time relaxing as a family, he and his sons enjoyed exploring all that the Lake District has to offer. "The boys loved getting back to nature climbing trees, zip-lining and rowing, and we also spent loads of time out in the fresh air on long family walks enjoying amazing views over the lakes," he said. "Escaping our day to day life and spending time together as a family was so relaxing, and the Old Corn Mill was the perfect setting and base for our trip."

RELATED: The Lake District is named a Unesco World Heritage site

Jeff said his sons enjoyed exploring the lakes

The staycation followed a fun-filled summer for the family; in July, Jeff, Bobby and Freddie travelled to the Åland Islands off the coast of Finland, where Jeff lived for six months when he was 17. The father-of-two said it had been an "immense pleasure" to reunite with the couple who looked after him during his time on loan from Leyton Orient football team.

Jeff said the trip was "the perfect end to the summer"

Sharing a video on Instagram of his sons playing next to a swimming pool during their holiday, Jeff explained: "Today I took a big step into my past, 21 years to be exact. Those of you that know me well enough will know that when I was 17 Leyton Orient sent me out on loan to play for a team in Scandinavia, an island in between Sweden & Finland called Åland to be exact, where I would happily reside with @glenwilkie77 & Lembit Rajala for 6 unforgettable months."

Jeff added that he was "grateful" to have been able to catch up with the old friends who "played such a major part of some of the greatest memories of my younger years", and that his sons had enjoyed themselves so much.

Get inspiration from the latest celebrity holidays here.