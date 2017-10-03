Sam Branson shares video of Hurricane Irma devastation: watch Richard Branson's Necker Island home was destroyed when Hurricane Irma struck

Sam Branson has given his followers a glimpse at the devastation caused to the British Virgin Islands when Hurricane Irma struck at the beginning of September. The 32-year-old, who travelled out to provide supplies and aid to those affected by the natural disaster, has filmed a documentary showing the community as they start to rebuild their lives.

Sharing a teaser for the 20-minute film on Instagram, Sam wrote: "After a very surreal and challenging few weeks, I have finally managed to take my phone footage from the #BVI and turn it into a short film. Am sad to show the extent of the devastation caused but proud to be able to show the community spirit and hope of the people in the face of such adversity.

Sam Branson travelled out to the British Virgin Islands after Hurricane Irma struck

"Please visit #helphopehurricanes on @youtube or click link in my bio to watch my full 20 min film. Watch and share far and wide!" In the clip Sam talks to some of the local people about their experiences of the hurricane, with one woman telling him: "I don't even have a place to stay, nowhere to sleep, but I have my life."

Sam travelled out to Puerto Rico and on to the British Virgin Islands in September, and revealed he was missing his daughter's first day of school in order to complete his charity mission. His father Sir Richard Branson's home on Necker Island was "completely and utterly devastated" by the storm, with the entrepreneur and his staff forced to seek shelter in a concrete wine shelter when the hurricane struck.

Sam has created a video showing the aftermath of the hurricane

Speaking via satellite phone for a blog post on the Virgin website after the hurricane, Sir Richard said: "It is a traumatic time here in the British Virgin Islands. I have never seen anything like this hurricane. All of the team who stayed on Necker and Moskito during the hurricane are safe and well.

"We took shelter from the strongest hurricane ever inside the concrete cellar on Necker and very, very fortunately it held firm. Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the disaster elsewhere in the BVI, Caribbean and beyond."

