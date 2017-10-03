Are the Obamas considering a move to New York? The former US President has been spotted visiting an apartment in the city

They may have stayed in Washington following their exit from the White House, but new reports suggest that Michelle and Barack Obama could be considering a move to New York. The former US President and First Lady have been spotted visiting an apartment in a historic building in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to Page Six.

The Obamas are said to have been looking at 10 Gracie Square, an exclusive building that has 43 apartments spread over 15 floors. And if indeed they have decided to purchase the $10million (around £7.5million) apartment, it will be a great base for the couple in the city. As well as offering five bathrooms, four bathrooms, a library with wood-burning fireplace and views of the East River, the building has strong security, including an underground drive-in garage from which they could directly access their apartment.

Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly considering a move to New York

The exclusive building also has a number of facilities for residents, such as a gym and indoor basketball court, which would surely appeal to a fitness enthusiast like Michelle. It would also offer plenty of space for their daughters Sasha, 16, and Malia, 19, who is currently studying at Harvard University.

The family have remained in Washington since they moved out of the White House in January, and bought the nine-bedroom mansion they had been renting in the neighbourhood of Kalorama earlier this year. "Given that the President and Mrs Obama will be in Washington for at least another two and a half years, it made sense for them to buy a home rather than continuing to rent property," Barack's spokesperson said about the family's $8.1million purchase.

The couple bought a nine-bedroom mansion in Washington earlier this year

The former President was most recently seen at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Friday, where he joined Prince Harry to watch a wheelchair basketball match. The pair appeared in good spirits as they chatted at the match, with an onlooker who was sat next to them revealing that Barack had been asking about Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle.

