You can now stay at Donald Trump's childhood home through Airbnb A stay at the property starts from £575 per night

Members of the public can now get a fascinating insight into Donald Trump's childhood with a stay at his former home. The US President lived at the house, which was built by his father Fred, from when he was born until the age of four, and little has changed in the property some 67 years later.

Located in the neighbourhood of Jamaica Estates in Queens, New York, the five-bedroom home can sleep up to 16 guests, making its listing price of £575 per night on Airbnb incredibly affordable.

However you would have to be a Trump supporter to want to stay here; the current owner has paid tribute to the President by putting framed portraits of Donald up on the walls around the house, while a life-size cardboard cut-out of the 71-year-old can be found in the living room. "He is a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night…" the owner jokes in the listing.

A tour of the property shows that the President came from relatively humble beginnings compared to the estimated $3.5billion (around £2.69bn) that he is worth now. The listing plays up to the connection with the Trump family, writing: "Not much has been changed since the Trumps lived here, the kitchen is original and the opulent furnishings represent the style and affluence in which the Trumps would have lived. This is a unique and special opportunity to stay in the home of a sitting president."

Donald has previously said that he is against Airbnb rentals within his own properties, telling CNBC: "I will not let it happen." However he will have no involvement with the rental of his former home. It was sold to real estate developer Michael Davis in December, who along with his new business partners, have decided to put the property up for rent.

But there is one catch; it is illegal in New York to list an entire apartment for rent for less than 30 days without the owner present, so the business partner will be living in one of the bedrooms that is not accessible to renters.

