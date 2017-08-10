Harry Potter's childhood home is on the market for £995,000 De Vere House in Lavenham featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One

Harry Potter fans have the chance to own a little slice of film history as the boy wizard's childhood home is up for sale. While Harry was born in the fictional village of Godric's Hollow in J.K Rowling's books and films, in real-life the house is in the picturesque village of Lavenham, Suffolk.

De Vere House served as the filming location for the movie Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One, and is currently up for sale for £995,000, just five years after it was last sold. The property spans approximately 3,165 square foot and has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a kitchen, living room and dining room.

De Vere House featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Behind the house there is also a beautiful garden with outdoor terrace, old stable, garden stores and kitchen garden. The Grade I listed property dated back to the 14th century and has also been known as the de Vere Hunting Lodge, Oxford House and Oxford Cottages.

Despite the house featuring in a number of scenes in the Hollywood film, Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson apparently never filmed at the property. The previous owners of the home revealed that various shots were taken off the building that were then cut up and edited to cleverly create the village of Godric's Hollow.

Harry was born in the fictional village of Godric's Hollow

But that doesn't stop fans regularly visiting Lavenham especially to get a glimpse of the house – something that the new owners will have to get used to. De Vere House has previously been named the second most photographed doorway in the UK, just behind Number 10 Downing Street!

Harry Potter-mania is still strong around the world, some 20 years after the first book was published. Primark has just launched a new collection of Harry Potter merchandise, while a new shop dedicated to the series has recently opened in Edinburgh, on the street that is said to have inspired Diagon Alley.

