Catherine Zeta-Jones has delighted fans by announcing that she is launching a homeware collection with QVC. The actress made the announcement on Instagram on Monday after teasing that she had some special news to share.

The range will be called Casa Zeta-Jones and will debut on QVC in the United States on Thursday 28 September, but unfortunately won't be available in the UK. The collection is set to include everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

With designs influenced by her Welsh heritage and old Hollywood elegance, it is sure to be a hit. "I can't wait for everyone to see Casa Zeta-Jones. I am thrilled to bring my home and bedding line to QVC," Catherine said as she announced the project. "This is a project I have been passionate about and working on for years now, and I am delighted to share it with QVC customers."

The mother-of-two gave a glimpse at the collection in an Instagram video on Monday, which showed a peek behind-the-scenes on the Casa Zeta-Jones photoshoot. "Some behind the scenes fun at our Casa Zeta-Jones photo shoot! Couldn't have been a more perfect day!" she wrote.

It is no surprise that Catherine has made a foray into interiors; the Welsh actress regularly uploads photos of the home she shares with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, impressing her 877k followers with the décor she tags as #StyleByZeta. One recent post showcased her beautiful kitchen which is fitted with dark wood cupboards and marble worktops, with an ornate breakfast bar and island at the centre. "Calm before the storm. A kitchen at rest," she captioned the photo. Another gave a glimpse inside her newly-decorated living room, which was described by her followers as "classy and elegant".

Other celebrities to turn their hand to homeware include Holly Willoughby, Mandy Moore and Amanda Holden, who launched her BundleBerry collection on QVC UK in June.

