Samantha Cameron shares a glimpse inside her beautiful country home The fashion designer shared the photos in an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar

Samantha Cameron has given an exclusive peek inside her Cotswolds home – and it is a beautiful country retreat. The fashion designer bought the property with her husband, former Prime Minister David Cameron, in 2001 and fondly describes it as their "family nest".

Speaking in an exclusive interview for the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, Samantha claimed that their house was in need of renovation, explaining: "To be honest the house is slightly falling down. The windows are rotting, the roof needs replacing, but it's lovely and it's where we brought each of our children home from the hospital. It's our family nest."

However the property looks idyllic in the photos Samantha has shared, with beautiful climbing plants trained across the back of the house, and a spacious garden for their children Nancy, 13, Arthur, 11, and six-year-old Florence to play in.

Another photo from the living room shows that it is the perfect cosy and comfortable place for the family to relax, with large cream sofas draped in soft fleecy blankets and cushions. Numerous pieces of art are hung on the walls while piles of magazines are stacked on the table, no doubt to provide inspiration to Samantha, who launched her fashion label Cefinn in February.

The Cotswolds property is not the only home Samantha and David own; they also have a four-bedroom home in Notting Hill, London that they bought in 2006 and rented out during David's six year run as Prime Minister.

It was during their time living at Downing Street that Samantha honed her skills as a fashion designer, and she admitted to the publication that she took weekly pattern-cutting lessons in the dining room at number 10. She explained: "I bought a basic sewing machine and then an overlocker and a dressmaker's dummy, and over a couple of years I shouted and screamed at the sewing machine and spent my time trying to hone those skills."

The full interview appears in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, on sale 4th August.