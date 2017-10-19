Danny Jones' wife Georgia shows off growing baby bump in Greece The McFly singer and YouTube star are due to welcome their first baby in January

Danny Jones and his wife Georgia announced their exciting baby news to HELLO! magazine in July, and are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first-born. This week, the couple enjoyed soaking up the sun in Mykonos, Greece, to enjoy their last holiday with just the two of them, and Georgia showcased her growing baby bump in a series of holiday snaps taken throughout the trip.

Danny Jones and Georgia are expecting their first baby

In one picture, Georgia is seen sitting on a rock, looking stylish in a floral summer dress and aviator sunglasses, complete with a scenic backdrop of white villas and a clear blue sea. "Last day in this beautiful place," she captioned the image.

It's so daunting/scary/exciting to think that this is our last little trip away, just the two of us.. as non-parents! 😳 Enjoying every second of this calm before the madness that is being Mummy & Daddy 🤰🏼🤷🏻‍♂️ Couldn't be happier spending this precious 'us' time at @kenshomykonos it's a beauty 💙 A post shared by G E O R G I A | J O N E S (@thegeorgiaedit) on Oct 13, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Danny and Georgia are expecting their first baby in January

Fans were delighted to get an update on her pregnancy, and Georgia, who runs YouTube channel The Georgia Edit, admitted to that she will miss being pregnant. "Pregnancy really suits you," one follower wrote. Georgia replied in response: "Thank you! I'm going to miss this bump!" Another fan added : "Love seeing your updates of bump and yourself and Danny, you are a beautiful family."

Georgia also shared a photograph of herself in a bikini before taking a dip in the pool, which she captioned: "It's so daunting/scary/exciting to think that this is our last little trip away, just the two of us.. as non-parents!"

Danny and Georgia enjoyed soaking up the sun in Greece - their first holiday before their baby

In August, Georgia delighted fans after posting a video montage of the moment her friends and family found out of her pregnancy. The footage began with husband Danny finding out he was going to be a dad, who broke down in happy tears after being handed a positive pregnancy test by his wife.

The video also featured two of Danny's McFly bandmates, Harry Judd and Tom Fletcher, along with their wives, Izzy and Giovanna. The group of friends gave a priceless reaction to the news and were captured jumping up and down in excitement.