Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian marry: see stunning wedding pictures The tennis champion had a total of three gorgeous wedding dresses

Serena Williams was the epitome of a beautiful bride as she said “I do” to her fiancé Alexis Ohanian on Thursday. The couple, who have a newborn daughter Alexis Olympia, married in a lavish Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans, with Serena stunning in not one but three wedding dresses. For the ceremony, the 36-year-old tennis star wore an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, the same designer who created the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress.

“I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself,” Serena told Vogue in an exclusive photoshoot and interview. “I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece.”

Serena’s dress fitted the theme of the day perfectly; she and Reddit co-founder Alexis had chosen a Beauty and the Beast theme. Their venue, the Contemporary Arts Center, was fitted with Disney-inspired décor, complete with a gold arch of flowers at the end of the aisle. The couple’s first dance was to Tale as Old as Time.

Around 200 guests were invited to the lavish nuptials, including Serena’s close friends Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki. Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour was also in attendance. For the reception, Serena changed into a second dress, a feathered Versace number. Her third outfit change was for the couple’s first dance, when Serena showed off her incredible figure in a stunning fitted Versace look with a short skirt.

The couple celebrated with their friends, family and daughter Alexis Olympia

Photo credit: Mel Barlow Photography and Allan Zepeda//Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez//Vogue Magazine

The couple had chosen to marry on November 16 as a tribute to the groom’s mother, who passed away nine years ago. “It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding,” said Serena. “Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day.”