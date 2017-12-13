The one plant that Meghan Markle will definitely have in her wedding bouquet The actress, 36, and the Prince, 33, will marry in Windsor in May

Details are being kept strictly under wraps ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in May. Fans won't know who has designed her dress, or who her maid of honour is, until the day. But one thing we do know is that her bridal bouquet will contain at least one sprig of myrtle – a tradition that dates back to 1840, when Queen Victoria married Prince Albert.

Myrtle, the emblem of matrimony, symbolises love and hope and has been used in royal brides' bouquets since the 19th century; the Duchess of Cambridge carried a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet when she married Prince William in 2011. It's almost certain that Meghan, 36, will honour the royal tradition when she says "I do" to Harry in May at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

Meghan will marry Harry in May

Like Kate, Meghan may also choose to pay tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, by including lily of the valley in her bouquet. Both Diana and Kate, and Princess Margaret and Princess Anne, carried the plant, which symbolises marital happiness. The Duchess also had some of the Middletons' favourite stems in her bouquet – hyacinths, for steady love, and ivy, for fidelity and friendship.

While Meghan will be mindful of the royal family's traditions, she may also want to include some of her own favourite flowers in the bouquet. Meghan is a big fan of peonies, which will be in season in May, just in time for her wedding. The star's Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pictures of peonies and in all different colours: pink, white, coral.

Her favourite flowers are peonies

In 2016 she wrote alongside a picture of a bouquet: "I bought these peonies for myself yesterday because they make me so endlessly happy. Do something sweet for yourself today too. #treatyourself #simplepleasures #favoriteflowers @_thetig." Meghan also shared another picture of a gorgeous bouquet – perhaps gifted to her from Harry – writing: "Swooning over these. #London #peonies #spoiledrotten."