Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Aston Merrygold is engaged to pregnant girlfriend Sarah Lou Richards! The happy couple announced the news on their Instagram accounts with Sarah saying she was "floating on cloud 9" after the Christmas Eve proposal. "So I had the best Christmas Eve of my entire life! My favourite asked me to be his wife and of course I said YES!!!, she revealed. "I can’t put into words the feeling, but I have replayed it my head every 2 minutes since just when I thought I couldn’t be happier he goes and tops it! I am literally floating on cloud 9 right now @astonmerrygold I love you with my whole heart and I promise to be the best wife to you."

The couple cradled Sarah's growing baby bump in the sweet Instagram picture

The happy bride-to-be finished the post with a series of adorable hashtags which included #hesmylobster , #feelslikeadream and #myalwaysandforever. Both Aston, 29, and Sarah, who is eight months pregnant, shared the same picture, which shows the couple in their living room surrounded by a heart made of rose petals. Aston can be seen lovingly touching Sarah’s baby bump while she proudly shows off her stunning diamond ring.

The couple’s closest friends were quick to offer their congratulations. Band member Oritse Williams, who witnesses the special moment, was one of the first saying: "This is true love right here between a great girl and a great guy, it's truly beautiful to watch, super honored to have witnessed the momentxxx". Aston’s Strictly colleagues also commented with Gemma Atkinson saying: "Ahh congratulations!!!!"

Sarah is eight months pregnant with the couple's first baby

The former JLS singer recently told HELLO! why this Christmas would be extra special to him and his long-term girlfriend. "I'm very excited for Christmas this year - touch wood - because if this baby comes earlier than expected, it's going to be like, 'ok, that wasn't on schedule'. But yes this is actually going to be our last Christmas together as just the two of us so it's particularly important," he told HELLO! at the launch of Winter Wonderland.

He continued: "This year, we have the whole family coming round and we are just going to try and get as many people, all our loved ones around as possible. Like I said, it's the last one before baby gets here so after that I think it's going to be hard to kind of remember a Christmas when baby wasn't around."