EXCLUSIVE: Millie Mackintosh marries Hugo Taylor in lavish wedding - details The love birds tied the knot in an exclusive country house location

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor are officially married, HELLO! can exclusively reveal. The couple tied the knot on Saturday afternoon in front of friends and family at Whithurst Park, a Jacobean-style country estate in West Sussex, owned by Hugo's uncle. After exchanging vows in an outdoor ceremony, they celebrated with 200 guests at a magical drinks reception held in a beautiful walled garden, followed by a lavish sit-down dinner and party.

The newlyweds made their union official three days previously in an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall for just a handful of their nearest and dearest. The duo got engaged last summer after Hugo popped the question during a holiday in Greece. Millie shared her exciting news with fans via Instagram shortly afterwards, revealing the first photograph of her stunning diamond ring as she shared a fashion post.

Millie thanked her friend Helen Smith for organising her hen do

At the end of May, Millie's friends whisked her away to country house in the Cotswolds for a fabulous hen do. The bride-to-be wore a veil as she jumped on a train to start her celebrations. Guests included former Made in Chelsea co-stars Rosie Fortescue and Caggie Dunlop.

Millie and Hugo's love story

The gorgeous group of pals shared photographs of their fun weekend, including pictures of their amazing luxury goody bags which featured masks of Hugo’s face in addition to a host of beauty treats. The gang of friends were greeted on arrival at their country abode, by a team of cheeky butlers, wearing aprons and not much else. The friends dined out, played games and made floral crowns during the fun weekend away.

At the beginning of the month, the future bride shared a gorgeous photograph of herself and Hugo, hand in hand walking across the sand dunes in Dubai in celebration of his birthday. "Happy Birthday my love and light @hugotaylorlondon," she captioned the sweet snap.

The couple have known each other since they were sixteen and were friends for five years before Millie made her debut on Made in Chelsea.

