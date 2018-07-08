Princess Eugenie is set to have the daughter of this famous pop star as flower girl at her wedding It is reported that the royal bride-to-be's wedding will be attended by many well-known celebrities

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank are set to tie the knot in October at the same Windsor venue as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and until now, details of their big day have been kept under wraps. However, according to reports, the happy couple have decided on their flower girls and pageboys, and they include none other than Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's five-year-old daughter Teddy. The Mail on Sunday has said that the famous couple have been good friends with both Eugenie and her big sister Princess Beatrice for many years, and that other flower girls will include Princess Charlotte, three, and Maud Windsor, the four-year-old daughter of Lord Fredrick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman. It is also thought that Princess Beatrice will act as head bridesmaid or maid-of-honour on her little sister's big day.

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy is reported to be a flower girl at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding

MORE: Princess Eugenie is branded 'the coolest' after posting ingenious World Cup tribute

The report also claims that pageboys will include Maud's class mate and Eugenie's second cousin Prince George – who will be five by the time of the wedding. The four-year-old son of Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe is also among those to be a pageboy. This will be the second time that the royals will congregate in Windsor this year, and be one of the rare occasions that the bride's mother, Sarah Ferguson, will be out in public with her ex-husband's family.

Loading the player...

The Princess' engagement was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua. Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice turn heads in co-ordinating beachwear in St Tropez

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will tie the knot in October

It has been said that it is likely that the 28-year-old royal will follow in her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's footsteps and wear the York Diamond Tiara, which was given to her by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh before her nuptials to Prince Andrew, making it the perfect 'borrowed' item on her special day.

MORE: Will Princess Eugenie break royal protocol with her wedding manicure?