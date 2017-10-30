Jessica Alba transforms into Juno for star-studded Halloween party Juno was played by Ellen Page in the film

She is due to welcome her third child within the next few months, but there's no slowing down Jessica Alba! The 36-year-old transformed into the pregnant teenage mum Juno, the character made famous by Ellen Page in the hit 2007 film, at Kelly Rowland's star-studded Halloween party on Sunday evening. Taking to her social media pages to share a picture, the expectant star's efforts were incredible as she posed next to her friend, model Kelly Sawyer, dressed as Paulie Bleeker. "#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I," Jessica captioned the photo.

Jessica Alba transformed into Juno for Halloween this year

On the night, Jessica was also joined by her husband, Cash Warren, who arrived at the bash as the iconic Super Mario character, Luigi. The couple, who have been together since filming Fantastic Four in 2004, recently revealed that they were expecting a little boy. The Hollywood actress posted a fun video featuring the couple's two daughters Honor Marie, nine, and Haven Garner, six, to announce the exciting news. The lifestyle guru captioned the snap: "@cash_warren and I couldn't be more thrilled to announce... 👶💙 #officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy#cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife#soontobemamaofthree."

Before the exciting announcement, the pregnant star revealed that her daughters were "super stoked" about the arrival during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I have amnesia about having a baby, which is why I allowed this [her third pregnancy] to happen," she joked with Jimmy Fallon. "I don't remember any of it, the strollers, diapers, cribs, I don't remember any of it… the sleeping!" Jessica also confessed that she and Cash were struggling to think of a name. "My husband's name is Cash so our kids had to have unusual names that also were words and for some reason we chose 'H' so it needs to be single or double syllable, it has to be an 'H' and it also has to a word". She then clarified: "And it can't be too weird, a little usual but… what if they want to be a nurse?"