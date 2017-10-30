Holly Willoughby shows off gorgeous tan after family holiday – see photo The This Morning host shared family photos on Instagram

Fans were over the moon to see Holly Willoughby back on their screens as the presenter made a return to her hosting duties on This Morning. Holly, 36, had enjoyed a week off for her children's half-term break, and on Monday, the TV star showed off her enviable tan. Sharing a photo of her outfit of the day on Instagram, Holly referenced her rainbow-sequined skirt as she wrote: "When you match the artwork! Today's look on @thismorningskirt by @anthropologieeu knitwear by @massimodutti and shoes by @officeshoes #hwstyle."

The mum-of-three and her co-host Phillip Schofield were welcomed back with open arms by viewers at home. "Buzzing Phil and Holly are back #ThisMorning," wrote one fan on Twitter, while a second posted: "All is right again @Schofe and @hollywills is back on #ThisMorning." Amanda Holden and Ben Shephard had replaced them last week while Holly and Phil were on holiday.

Holly showed off her tan on This Morning

Before returning to her day job, Holly kept fans updated by sharing a couple of holiday snaps. The pretty blonde, who is notoriously private about her family, delighted fans when she posted a photo with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children. The presenter could be seen carrying her youngest child, Chester, three, and holding the hand of her eldest child, Harry, eight. Daughter Belle, six, held her dad's hand. "Family," Holly wrote, alongside a heart emoji.

The presenter enjoyed a family holiday abroad

The location of the family beach pic was uncertain, but some of Holly's followers suggested she may have jetted off to sunny Portugal, where she regularly holidays. The doting mum also uploaded another beach photo, showing off her natural beauty as she wore minimal make-up. The star wrote: "And with the blink of an eye half term hols were over... back at home and this already seems a distant memory... swimwear @hunza.g @beach_flamingo #hwstyle."