Does this photo mean Coleen and Wayne Rooney are still together? The footballer shared a sweet photo of him and his eldest son Kai on his eighth birthday

There has been ongoing speculation surrounding Coleen and Wayne Rooney's marriage following his arrest for drink driving back in September. But it seems the loving parents put any differences aside this week to ensure eldest son Kai had a birthday to remember. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the football star shared a sweet photograph of him and Kai inside the family home, surrounded by an assortment of giant helium balloons, with some spelling out his little boy's name and the number eight. The dad-of-thee captioned the shot: "Happy 8th birthday Kai. Enjoy your special day son."

Wayne Rooney with his son Kai

Coleen also took to her own Instagram page to pay tribute to her little boy. She shared a selfie of her and Kai, and wrote besides the image: "Happy 8th Birthday to this gorgeous boy. Such a character who we love so much. Have the best day Kai."

Since Wayne's arrest, Coleen has addressed the rumours surrounding their marriage break-up a number of times. She recently took to Twitter to clarify reports she had reverted back to her maiden name, after being photographed with a bag bearing the initials CM. "Stories, stories, stories," she wrote. "My mum's initials are CM... not my bag!"

Coleen also posted a sweet tribute photo to Kai on Instagram

Last month, Coleen – who is expecting the couple's fourth child - also seemed to dismiss reports that she is giving Wayne "one last chance", after a source was quoted as saying she had "told friends" that she has decided to stay with the footballer. "Would love to meet all these so called friends of mine who know me so well," Coleen tweeted. "I was being sarcastic towards all these great sources the press have… who I have probably never met in my life! I have the best friends."