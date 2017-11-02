Loading the player...

Matt Willis reveals how he made wife Emma Willis cry with romantic gesture Matt Willis opened up about how he surprised Emma on her birthday!

Matt Willis opened up about the most romantic thing he did this year, revealing that the gesture made his wife, Emma Willis, cry. The Busted star, who is currently starring in the play adaptation of Tom Fletcher's novel, The Christmasaurus, told HELLO! that he flew home from tour a day early to surprise her on her birthday.

READ: Emma Willis enjoys 'perfect date night' with husband Matt

Matt said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." The singer then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

Matt opened up about his romantic gesture

The father-of-three also spoke about his five-year-old son, Ace, and what he wants for Christmas. He said: "I've known Ace's present for a year now. After Christmas last year we went to Smiths with his voucher he got from somebody and he wanted this Monster High house thing, he's obsessed with this programme called Monster High, he loves it. This house is like £100 so I was like, 'No mate you can't have that. This is just like a casual Thursday going to Smiths to buy a toy day, that's like a proper present.' I'm so stoked to get him his house. We went in there the other day and he was like, 'Oh they still have the house!' I can't wait for Santa to get him this house!"

READ: Tom Fletcher launches new book club - see what he recommends

Emma and Matt have been married for nine years

The proud dad also revealed that he loves hanging out with his three children – Ace, nine-year-old Isabelle and one-year-old Trixie, adding: "I like being able to play again! I play every game... 'Right, what are we playing? Mums and dads, okay what am I? Big brother, brilliant' Or, 'What are we playing? Doctors and nurses. I'm always the patient. Always. Which sucks because you get poked in the eye but it's wicked, I love it. I love it so much."