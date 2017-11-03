Tom Fletcher and Matt Willis talk to HELLO! about fatherhood

Loading the player...

Tom Fletcher and Matt Willis have opened up about being dads to young children, and how they plan on celebrating Christmas this year. The fellow McBusted band members are due to co-star in the Christmasaurus, the musical adaptation of Tom's bestselling novel of the same name.

Tom wrote the songs for his bestselling novel, The Christmasaurus

Speaking about whether his children – Isabelle, Ace and Trixie – were excited to see him perform in the show, Matt told HELLO!: "Isabelle was grilling me on words last night. She was, she didn't do a very good job… My kids love this book, that's why I said yes straight away because we read it to them before Christmas, we read a chapter a night leading up to Christmas and it was a really special moment, we all loved it and we had a really good time. I did the voices of all the characters and really went to town! So I got the text and was like, 'Yes!' My kids are going to lose their minds when they find out I'm playing the hunter so they're very excited."

The pair also revealed that their children get along well together, and that Tom's son Buzz, three, played around Matt's house a few days earlier. Tom said: "[Buzz] told me all about it, he was really very excited." Matt added: "Our kids go to the same school, so we see each other on drop off all the time." Tom joked: "It's like the end of Harry Potter when they all turn up and they're dropping their kids off at school. We went to school with each other. Now I feel like we're pretending, we're in a movie set pretending to be dads… It's weird, it's really weird."

Matt also chatted about what he was getting his kids for Christmas, revealing that he's known what to get Ace for a year. HE said: "After Christmas last year we went to Smiths with his voucher he got from somebody and he wanted this Monster High house thing, he's obsessed with this programme called Monster High, he loves it. This house is like £100 so I was like, 'No mate you can't have that. This is just like a casual Thursday going to Smiths to buy a toy day, that's like a proper present. I'm so stoked to get him his house."