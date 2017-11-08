Harper follows in dad David's football footsteps in new photo David and Victoria's little girl is growing up fast!

Harper Beckham is often pictured in girly dresses - emulating her fashionable mum Victoria Beckham. However, the little girl is also very much following in her famous dad David Beckham's sporty footsteps too. This week, her big brother Romeo shared a sweet photo of the six-year-old running around with a football, which he captioned: "My soccer sister." In the black-and-white snap, Harper looked full of concentration as she kicked the ball around cones on the field. This isn’t the first time Harper has taken to the pitch to practice her skills.

In September, David was seen teaching his daughter a few tricks in a video uploaded on social media. In the clip, the former footballer was seen throwing a football to Harper, who kicked it back to him with impressive aim. "Oh my," he captioned the video, adding a series of heart emojis. David's 40 million followers were equally wowed by Harper's talent. "Definitely has her father's skills, go girl!!" one commented. Another added: "She has a good kick, England lady footballer coming up."

STORY: David Beckham shares sweet video of Harper's first football lesson

Harper Beckham practiced her football skills

Harper appears to have a keen interest in sport, something which her mum Victoria Beckham has previously said was like a "dagger to the heart". Speaking on Good Morning America in September 2015, Victoria explained: "She loves fashion, you know, as all little girls do… but she loves sports. She said to me the other day, 'Mummy, I think I want to play football.' Dagger through the heart! I have three boys that want to play football, you know, come on, let one of them want to be into fashion or dance."

Loading the player...

David and Victoria's only daughter is lucky to have inherited both her parents' skillsets. Over the weekend, her former Spice Girl mum shared a video of her getting into the festive spirit early and belting out Mariah Carey's hit All I Want for Christmas is You.