Steven Gerrard splashes out on special gift for daughter's sixth birthday The former footballer shares four children with wife Alex

Steven Gerrard spared no expense when it came to his daughter Lourdes' sixth birthday. The former footballer took to Instagram to share a photo of his little girl’s birthday present from her parents – a personally engraved 18-carat rose gold iPad, costing around £1,455. Steven, 37, shared three photos of the device with his fans, including one that shows off an engraved message to Lourdes from Steven and his wife Alex. The post divided opinion amongst fans, with some stating that the gift was overly-extravagant for a six-year-old, and criticising Steven for "flaunting" his wealth on social media. However, other came to the star's defence, with one writing: "Steven Gerrard already donates to charity and does charity work, why should he be shunned for buying his daughter a gift? Let him do as he pleases with his money." Another added: "I'd do the same if I had the money. My kids would go for nothing and I wouldn't feel a drop of guilt about it. He's earned it."

Steven Gerrard treated daughter Lourdes to an 18-carat rose gold iPad for her sixth birthday

Steven shares four children with his wife Alex Gerrard; Lily-Ella, 13, Lexie, 11, Lourdes and baby son Lio. In celebration of Lourdes' special day, the doting dad also uploaded a photo of the youngster, along with the caption: "Happy 6th birthday to this little stunner 😍😘 I love you babe ❤ #lourdes 🎉🎊🎀."

Steven and Alex, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in June this year, welcomed the newest addition to their family back in April. Steven took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his firstborn son, writing: "Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am. Both are doing great. Our family is complete."

Happy 6th birthday to this little stunner 😍😘 I love you babe ❤️#lourdes 🎉🎊🎀 A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Nov 1, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

The dad-of-four also shared a sweet message for the birthday girl on Instagram

The couple confirmed their fourth pregnancy back in October, with model Alex taking to Twitter to share their happy news. At the time, she tweeted: "We are all very excited for our new baby to arrive next year!! Number 4," alongside several baby emoticons. Speaking previously to HELLO!, Alex opened up about the possibility of having a little boy to follow in Steven's footballing footsteps. "I know Steven has said before he would like one but the chances of us having one is slim with having three girls," she confessed. "He laughs and says he can't risk it - it's going to cost him a fortune in weddings if we have another girl!"