David Beckham and son Brooklyn enjoy boys' night out in New York The father-of-four shared some sweet photos on Instagram

David Beckham was reunited with his son Brooklyn as he paid a visit to New York City this week. The retired sports star enjoyed a boys' night out with his eldest, sharing photos of their outing on Instagram. Posing with their feet up at a pizzeria, David captioned one snap: "Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk... We don't look happy at all lol." He shared another post with Brooklyn and sweetly wrote: "I've missed this face." Brooklyn's mum Victoria, who was at home in London, left a comment and replied: "I miss u!! Wish I was there too!! X kisses!!!"

The Beckhams have made every effort to see their son as much as possible, despite Brooklyn's recent move to the Big Apple. The teenager relocated to the US in August to study photography at Parsons School of Design, and Brooklyn, 18, has made no secret of his homesickness.

David has also admitted his concerns for his son, telling the Evening Standard this week: "When you have children – young children and older children going to university in America – you are of course concerned and worried. What are their lives going to be like? That's my main concern."

While Brooklyn may be missing home, the eldest of the Beckham clan has found comfort in his girlfriend Chloe Moretz. The pair dated on-off for a few years, but their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength. Chloe has visited Brooklyn a few times, flying from her home in LA to see him in New York. The young couple also enjoyed a fleeting visit to Dublin.

Earlier this week, the actress opened up about their romance to HELLO! US, saying: "I think we chose each other. It's been years on and off and it's just one of those things where you come back and it's like no time was spent away from each other at all." She added: "When your lives are an open book, we like to have our little private world and that's important to us." And of her perfect date night, Chloe said: "Just he and I together. We don't need much more than each other's company when he and I can grab it."