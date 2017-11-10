Phillip Schofield makes rare red carpet appearance with wife Stephanie The couple have two daughters together, Ruby and Molly

Fans are used to seeing Phillip Schofield and his TV 'wife' Holly Willoughby on This Morning, but on Thursday evening, the presenter enjoyed a night out with his leading lady, Stephanie. The couple, who have been married since 1993, attended the ITV Gala in central London together, looking lovely as they posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet. Phil, 55, was dapper in a suit while his wife Stephanie looked elegant in a black lace dress.

Scores of stars attended the glittering gala, including Holly, Emma Willis, Sam Faiers, Stacey Solomon, Andrea McLean and McFly singer Danny Jones and his pregnant wife Georgia. The X Factor's Nicole Scherzinger and pop star Olly Murs were also in attendance.

Phil and his wife Stephanie attended the ITV Gala

Phil and Stephanie tend to keep their private life out of the public eye, although Phil occasionally shares photos of his wife and their two daughters, Ruby and Molly. The TV star couldn't help but share his pride in his younger daughter Ruby as she graduated from university earlier this year, posting fun family snaps from the big day. Phil also recently shared a sweet selfie with his wife as they enjoyed their summer break away, captioning the picture: "Me and my girl."

"Me and my girl," wrote Phil on Instagram

The couple have been married since March 1993, and were first introduced when Stephanie worked as a BBC production assistant while Phil was fronting children's television. Earlier in the year, they appeared together on Phil's series, Schofield's South African Adventures. Phil's next TV foray is Dancing on Ice, which he will co-present with Holly in January when the series returns. The pair will be joined by judges Ashley Banjo, Jason Gardiner and professional skaters, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.