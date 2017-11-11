Harper Beckham looks so cute wearing mum Victoria's eye mask – see the snap! Victoria Beckham shared an adorable photo of her daughter

Aw, like mother like daughter! Victoria Beckham has shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Harper with her social media followers. The mum-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to post an adorable picture of Harper sleeping. The snap was particularly endearing as Harper, six, can be seen wearing an eye mask with the word 'Victoria' printed on it. By the looks of things, the little girl had tried on mum's mask for a snooze. Victoria wrote: "Mummy's girl! X" on the photo.

Harper Beckham in the 'Victoria' eye mask Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

On Thursday, the fashion designer mum posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories and captioned it: "So happy to be home! I've missed u London X." Victoria has travelled to Boston to work on her new collaboration with Reebok. During her visit, the star shared a video of herself preparing a healthy breakfast of avocado and scrambled eggs for her team.

Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Meanwhile, Victoria's husband David Beckham was also in the States this week visiting the couple's oldest son Brooklyn, who is studying photography in New York. David shared a photo of himself and Brooklyn hanging out together in matching khaki green jackets. The model dad wrote: "Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don’t look happy at all lol @brooklynbeckham."

Loading the player...

LOOK: Harper follows in dad David's football footsteps in new photo

Just relaxing after eating the best pizza in NYC @lucali_bk .. We don’t look happy at all lol 😂 😂😂😂😂 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Nov 8, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

Victoria's new photo of Harper in her eye mask comes just weeks after the glamourous mum enjoyed a papmper trip with her daughter. Back in October, the former Spice Girl posted a snapshot on her Instagram account of Harper getting her nails painted, who looked sweet in a floral summer dress and bunches. Victoria captioned the image: "Getting her nails done like Mummy x." Victoria has previously shares a photo of herself and Harper wearing matching Vogue dressing gowns.