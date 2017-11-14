Gareth Bale's brother-in-law, Alexander Williams, dies aged 29 Alexander Williams was just 29-years-old. The police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances

Gareth Bale and his fiancée, Emma Rhys-Jones, are said to be "devastated" by the loss of Emma's sister's long-term partner, Alexander Williams. The 29-year-old had recently welcomed his second child with Emma's sister Katie, 24. He was found in the early hours of Wednesday morning at his parents' home in Penarth.

In memoriam: Stars we've lost in 2017

The police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the untimely death, and a spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "A man's body was discovered at an address in the Vale of Glamorgan last Wednesday. His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed." Emma has reportedly flown home to Cardiff from Spain, where she resides with Gareth, to be there for her younger sister. A relative of the pair told the Daily Mail that Alexander committed suicide, saying: "Emma flew home from Madrid as soon as they heard that Alexander had taken his own life. She is with Katie and the children who are too young to understand what has happened."

Gareth and Emma are said to be devastated

Speaking about Gareth's relationship with his future brother-in-law, the family member continued: "Gareth and Alexander got on really well when he and Katie visited them in Spain. They are planning their wedding and Katie and Alexander would have been on the top table. She and Gareth are devastated by what's happened. If this was about money I'm sure Gareth would have helped."

Loading the player...

The footballer's fans have offered their support, with a fan page for Real Madrid writing: "Gareth Bale's brother in law has been found dead in a suspected suicide. Our thoughts are with their family & friends in these hard times," while another added: "As if Gareth Bale did not suffer enough from his recurring injuries, he now has lost his brother in law. Going through a very dark period in his life. Stay strong Gareth."