Single Scarlett Moffatt looking to find love in the I'm A Celebrity jungle The I'm A Celeb… Extra Camp host is single and is ready to mingle!

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she is ready to move on and find the man of her dreams, just one month after her split from on/off boyfriend Luke Crodden. The 27-year-old, who is in Australia to host the I'm Celebrity spin-off Extra Camp, confessed that she "doesn't mind" whether her future partner is famous or not. "I don't mind whether the next person I date is a celebrity or someone normal - as long as they're a nice person," she told Closer Magazine. "I'm not really fussy at all." Discussing her single status, the TV star added: "It feels weird but exciting."

Scarlett, who is the reigning 'Queen of the jungle', will be reunited with former campmate and last year's runner-up, Joel Dommett, as well as former 'King of the jungle' and resident spin-off presenter Joe Swash on this year's spin-off show, with the 17th series kicking off on Sunday. Last month, the former Gogglebox star revealed she was left heartbroken after her ex Luke dumped her on her birthday. Taking to Twitter, the I'm A Celebrity winner wrote: "Birthdays get worse the older you get mind don't they, I've spent most the morning crying about now being in my late 20s."

The TV star will be hosting I'm A Celeb… Extra Camp this year

She also took to Facebook to reveal that her 18-month relationship with Luke was over, and that it was "Luke's choice in the end''. The couple had previously separated in Feburary, but decided to give things another in June. Scarlett told her followers: "I'm gonna have to write it because I feel a bit awkward as I've done some interviews about him being in my book that aren’t out for a while due to timings of the magazines…But me and Luke have finished due to a number of different things." [sic]