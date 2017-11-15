Olly Murs addresses Melanie Sykes dating rumours The couple are said to have been secretly dating for a year

Olly Murs appeared to address rumours that he has been secretly dating Melanie Sykes by sharing some amusing posts on Twitter. The Troublemaker singer, 33, shared a GIF of Steve Carrell's Anchorman character, Brick Tamland, sniggering while holding a banana. "Hahahahaha good one!" it read. The tweet has since been deleted, but Olly followed it up with another sarcastic post that read, "I'm having such a relaxing holiday at the minute..." followed by an emoji of a face rolling its eyes.

The singer, who is on holiday in LA, did not specifically reference those romance rumours, but fans were quick to conclude that he was addressing recent reports. "Is Melanie with you lol," joked one fan, while another advised: "Newspapers digging for a story. Ignore and enjoy your holiday." Another loyal fan wrote: "It's all good we've got your back Murs."

The singer shared a sarcastic tweet

Earlier this week, it was reported that Olly, 33, has been enjoying a secret romance with Melanie, 47, for the past year. The new Voice coach and the TV presenter are said to have initially bonded over their love of fitness, with a source revealing that they were introduced by a mutual friend. "They were bonding over her fitness programme. He was a fan of her gym selfies and thought that she had an amazing body," a source told The Sun, adding that the couple "have both been determined for nobody to find out. It's been a bit off and on, and there's a real physical attraction between them".

Olly and Melanie have reportedly been dating for the past year

It is thought to be Olly's first serious romance since he split from long-term girlfriend Francesca Thomas at the end of 2015. Francesca is now reportedly engaged to her new partner, also called Ollie, with a source telling The Sun: "Ollie proposed at the Ludlow hotel in NY on holiday. They're super happy and telling family and friends."

Melanie, meanwhile, shares two children – Roman, 15, and Valentino, 12 – from her first marriage to actor Daniel Caltagirone. The former couple were married in 2001, but announced their separation in 2008 and were divorced the following year. She went on to marry Jack Cockings – 16 years her junior – in May 2013, but after less than 12 months of marriage, she filed for divorce.