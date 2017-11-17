Ferne McCann releases statement following ex's acid attack conviction The TV star recently welcomed her first baby with Arthur Collins

Ferne McCann has released a statement following her ex-boyfriend's conviction for carrying out an acid attack. Arthur Collins injured 22 people during in the incident earlier this year inside a nightclub in Dalston, east London, and is due to be sentenced next month. Former TOWIE star Ferne recently gave birth to her and Arthur's first child, but has reiterated that she will raise the baby girl alone. "Ferne's thoughts are of course with the innocent people caught up in the events at Mangle last April," the 27-year-old's statement read. "No-one should ever be faced with violence on a night out.

"Having given birth days ago, Ferne is focused on being the best mother she can be. She long ago accepted that she would be doing this alone, and is determined to provide the best possible future for her daughter."

Ferne McCann welcomed her baby daughter Sunday on 2 November

On Monday, Arthur was found guilty of five counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and nine counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, at Wood Green Crown Court. The court heard he got into an argument with a group of men inside the nightclub at around 1am on 17 April. He is due to be sentenced on 19 December, and is expected to spend years in jail.

STORY: Ferne McCann's baby journey to be documented in new TV show

Not long after the attack, Ferne announced that the relationship was over and that she would raise their baby as a single parent. The TV star gave birth to her baby daughter, who she has named Sunday, on 2 November. Announcing the happy news on Instagram, she wrote: "Welcome to the world my darling. Didn't expect to see you a week early. I'm so in love and bursting with pride. It's a girl."