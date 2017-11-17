Emma Willis shares rare romantic tribute to husband Matt The celebrity couple are currently on holiday in Disneyland Paris

Emma and Matt Willis look like they are having a wonderful break away in Disneyland Paris this week, with Emma taking to her Instagram account to pay a rare public tribute to her husband. The TV presenter posted a photo of the pair together taken just before the trip, which showed them pulling silly faces while doing a spot of Christmas shopping. The 42-year-old captioned the image: "Love him" accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet snap, with many observing just how down-to-earth the pair are. One wrote: "Nice to see celebs looking so normal xx", while another said: "Dream team." A third added: "Such a lush couple." Another photo posted on Matt's Instagram account showed the pair posing with Micky Mouse on their getaway, with the pair both wearing Disney ears, alongside the caption "#stoked."

Emma, 41, and Matt, 34, have been married since July 2008, celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary this summer. Matt previously revealed to HELLO! Online that he managed to make Emma cry after giving her the best surprise on her birthday this year. The Busted singer said: "I flew back from tour to surprise my wife! I had one day off in Hamburg. We were in Germany somewhere and we were travelling. We were on tour… but I finished the gig and flew home because it was her birthday, so I surprised her on her birthday and took her out for dinner." Matt then joked: "I was a superstar, I tell you! She was crying, she was a mess!"

The couple are on holiday in Disneyland Paris - and look like they are having a great time

The celebrity couple are the proud parents to three children: eight-year-old Isabelle, five-year-old son Ace, and one-year-old Trixie Grace - but make sure to still find time for date nights. Emma previously told HELLO! Online: "Matt was at a gig the other night and I had been at meetings, so we went along to [a friend's] party. Sometimes my mum will say, 'We can look after them tonight,' and you ask, 'If that's alright?' and then peg it!"