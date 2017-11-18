See how I'm A Celebrity's Ant McPartlin celebrated his 42nd birthday! Happy Birthday Ant! The I'm A Celeb star has turned 42

He's had a difficult few months, but Ant McPartlin made sure he celebrated his 42nd birthday in style! The TV star, who is in Australia ahead of the new series of I'm A Celebrity, took to Instagram to share a few pictures on the official Ant and Dec Instagram account. The snaps sees the beloved presenter posing with two big cakes, looking the picture of good health. "Thanks to all at #imaceleb for me lovely cake!! A #birthdayboy #manilovedecake," he wrote alongside one photo. Ant then added: "And another cake! Thank you to all at the Versace hotel Again....#manilovedecake 😂 A."

Ant McPartlin celebrated his 42nd birthday this week

Earlier this week, Ant and his on-screen partner-in-crime Declan Donnelly jetted off down under to start preparing for the 17th run of the popular ITV series. This marks Ant's first job since completing his stint in rehab to overcome his addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs following knee surgery. Shortly after arriving in Brisbane, Ant revealed his delight at returning to the spotlight, telling The Sun: "I'm excited to be back, I can't wait. It's going to be a good show. I'm feeling great. The flight was all right, I had a lot of sleep and me and Dec had a good catch-up."

Dec, 42, added: "I'm looking forward to spending more time with him. It's brilliant to be back together, it's perfect. Everything just slotted back into place. We can’t wait and we’re raring to go. We are really excited." The pair were joined by Dec’s wife Ali Astall, who works as his talent manager, while Ant’s wife Lisa is in Blackpool for this week’s Strictly Come Dancing special where she works as a make-up artist for the stars and the rest of the production.