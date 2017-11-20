Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright cosy up for a festive snap during romantic date night The couple went public with their romance earlier this year

They have been inseparable ever since they went public with their romance earlier this year. And on Sunday, Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright enjoyed a romantic date night at the footballer's Rosso Restaurant in Manchester. Cuddling up together, the couple looked picture perfect as they posed by a decorated Christmas tree. "Always a lovely night at @rossorestaurant food & vibes," Rio captioned the Instagram photo. Fans rushed to comment on the cute post, with one writing: "Looking happy Rio." Another shared: "You make such a beautiful couple." A third post read: "Beautiful.... so happy for both of you."

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright posed for a sweet snap

STORY: Kate Wright shares hilarious rollercoaster Instagram photo with Rio Ferdinand

The lovebirds, who have been dating for almost a year, rarely take to their social media sites to share pictures of themselves. However, earlier this month, Rio shared a sweet photo of his girlfriend and his three children, on his 39th birthday. "Morning presents and cake.... this lot setting birthday morning standards," he said. The photograph saw the proud father surrounded by his kids Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and six-year-old Tia as they sat down for a special birthday breakfast together.

Loading the player...

STORY: Kate Wright reveals she is quitting fame to focus on Rio & his kids

Ex-TOWIE star Kate recently announced she was stepping out of the spotlight to focus on her relationship with the retired footballer and his three kids. "I'm taking a step back from the public eye," she told The Sun. "I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on TOWIE. My priority right now is Rio and the family." Rio lost his wife Rebecca in 2015 following a short battle with cancer, leaving him as the primary carer for his young family.