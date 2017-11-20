Catherine Zeta-Jones posts rare photo with her dad enjoying afternoon tea The actress joked she preferred her tasty treat to her dad

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted fans over the weekend when she posted a rare photo with her father, David Jones, enjoying a "traditional British afternoon tea." The father-daughter duo looked like they were in great spirits as they posed for a photo while enjoying tasty looking scones with cream and jam, and a pot of tea. The Welsh-born actress joked that she was enjoying the food more than her dad, captioning the photo: "Two of my favorite things in one picture. My daddy and my traditional British afternoon tea!!!! Scones, jam, Cornish clotted cream. Just weighing up who comes first! Sorry Daddy then I will go and weigh myself."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her dad David enjoyed afternoon tea together

It's been an exciting few days for Catherine, who celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband Michael Douglas on 18 November. The couple – who have been married 17 years - first met at the Deauville Film Festival in August 1998 after being introduced by Danny DeVito. They got engaged on New Year's Eve in 1999 and were married at the Plaza Hotel in New York in 2000.

Catherine marked the occasion by posting a throwback photo of their special day on social media, which pictured the happy couple walking down the aisle. She likened their marriage to a daily party, writing: "17 years ago today, I said ‘I do’ to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son. Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael. With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love#lovestrong."

Catherine and Michael celebrated 17 years of marriage on 18 November

The couple are proud parents to son Dylan, 17, and daughter Carys, 14, and Catherine, 48, previously revealed to Vanity Fair: "My husband and I have been in the public eye for many, many, many years. So, when we go out, we put the Michael Douglas-Catherine Zeta-Jones armour on every now and again. We are a very, very, very close family; we share everything."