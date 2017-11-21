Giovanna Fletcher talks Christmas family tradition with Buzz and Buddy Giovanna Fletcher opened up about her lovely family traditions at Christmas

Giovanna Fletcher has opened up about her family Christmas traditions with husband Tom Fletcher, now that they have two sons, three-year-old Buzz, and Buddy, one. The proud mum, who recently published her latest novel, Some Kind of Wonderful, revealed that they always use Elf on the Shelf – telling HELLO!: "We do the Elf on the Shelf thing every day but really [our tradition] is for my family to come over the night before on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day for everyone to wake up and Tom's family comes over for us all to be together, I guess that's really our tradition."

READ: Tom and Giovanna Fletcher enjoy family holiday with sons Buzz and Buddy

Giovanna opened up about their family tradition

Speaking about whether her sons are getting excited about Christmas Day, Giovanna continued: "[Buzz] knows all about Father Christmas, he is learning Christmas songs at nursery, we are teaching him them, it's all very, very lovely. I think last year we were like, 'It's so magical now he understands it,' but I think every year it gets more happier and more magical."

Tom and Giovanna share two children

READ: Giovanna Fletcher addresses those pregnancy rumours

Giovanna has her work cut out balancing her busy home life with her writing career, while Tom has recently completed the musical version of his bestselling novel, The Christmasaurus. Speaking about their work schedule, she said: "We just try to be as supportive as we can be really and hope that it kind of balance each other out really! We are never both away at the same time but we do have great help with Tom's mum and dad when we are both on deadline or whatever else. But yes, I think we both just love what we do so we just make it work." She added that she works in the evenings, explaining: "I can't really justify not being with them and not doing anything… the most of this book was written with my spending nine to four in my office then you know, having family time after that, and then from seven when the boys would go to sleep, writing again till about midnight."