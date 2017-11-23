Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava, 18, arrive in Paris for stunning society debut The actress was pictured arriving in Paris with her family

Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe have touched down in Paris ahead of the Debutantes Ball. The Hollywood actress was pictured at the Charles de Gaulle airport with her husband Jim Toth, their five-year-old son Tennessee and Ava, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Reese's 18-year-old daughter is set to attend Le Bal in Paris, where she will be 'introduced' to high society.

The pretty blonde will be supported by her family as she makes her big debut this weekend. Her dad Ryan is also flying in for the event, and was pictured at a Los Angeles airport with Ava's younger brother Deacon, 14. At the gathering, Ava, who is interested in drawing and photography, will be escorted by her cavalier, the Maharajah of Jaipur. She and her mum Reese, 41, will be dressed by Giambattista Valli.

Other debutantes at this year's edition of Le Bal include Princess Charlotte of Nassau from Luxembourg, Princess Gauravi Kumari from India and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. On the night, the debutantes are traditionally introduced in alphabetical order on the arms of their cavaliers. Dinner is served, after which the ladies take part in an opening dance with their fathers, followed by a waltz.

Ava is the eldest child of Reese and her ex-husband Ryan. The Cruel Intentions co-stars were married from 1999 to 2007. Reese went on to marry talent agent Jim in 2011, and welcomed their son Tennessee in 2012. During a recent appearance on Lorraine, the actress spoke about her ex-husband and her decision to tie the knot at the tender age of 23.

Referring to her movie Home Again, in which she plays a mother-of-two who starts a romance with a 26-year-old toyboy, Reese remarked: "It's about that next chapter in your life. What do you do when you get to 40 and you made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids? I got married when I was 23 and had two kids by 27… Sometimes it's good to know yourself." She added: "I would never change anything!"