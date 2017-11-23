Strictly star Janette Manrara shares photo of Buckingham Palace invite Strictly goes to Buckingham Palace!

Janette Manrara was one of the lucky Strictly Come Dancing stars invited to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The professional dancer took to her social media pages to share a photo of her exclusive invite, in which she detailed her excitement. She wrote: "Thrilled to have been invited to such a #Royal #TeaDance that is spreading the importance of being healthy always & just how amazing dancing really is for our bodies! #BuckinghamPalace #ChristmasSpecial." Janette, along with her other professionals, was invited to film a special Christmas feature hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall.

The 34-year-old later shared a snap of herself peering through the doors to some of the State rooms. "So many incredible rooms in this beautiful place! Loved being able to dance at #BuckinghamPalace & to celebrate the advantages dancing can have on our health w/ Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall! #NationalOsteoporosisSociety #StrictlyChristmasSpecial," she gushed in the caption. The one-off event was organised by the Duchess, who is president of the National Osteoporosis Society and a big fan of Strictly, to highlight the benefits of dancing and exercise in the process of ageing.

Show producers recently announced the plan for the special, they said in a statement: "As part of this year's Strictly Christmas Special, there will be a festive feature from inside Buckingham Palace. Hosted by HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, our Strictly family and members of the local community will attend a Tea Dance. There will also be a beautiful performance from the Strictly professional dancers." This year's festive special will star some of old favourites, including Colin Jackson, Judy Murray and Kimberley Walsh.