Davina McCall makes first public appearance since announcing marriage split The presenter looked happy as she attended the event in London

It's just one week since TV presenter Davina McCall announced she is separating from her husband of 17 years Matthew Robertson. Since revealing the sad news, Davina has been quiet on her social media pages, so it was a surprise to see the star make an appearance at the World Aids Day Charity Gala in London on Friday. Davina, 50, smiled for the camera at the event, looking stunning in a floor-length black dress with embroidered picture on the front. The mum-of-three's wedding ring was noticeably absent.

Davina at the World Aids Day Charity Gala in London

On 26 November, Davina's rep confirmed news of her marriage split to HELLO! Her statement read: “I am very sad to say that Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority, above everything else so therefore we ask for as much space and respect from the media as possible while our family goes through this difficult time.”

Davina McCall is now separated from husband Matthew Robertson

Davina's fans were shocked by the news and have been offering her support on her Instagram page over the past week. One follower told the star: "Chin up. There is a lot of love here for you. Focus on the kids. Focus on yourself. Take one day at a time. Be strong. You can do this. Sending all our love." Another fan wrote: "You are so strong...your smile lights up a room… never doubt yourself or have regrets...move on and shine like the star you are."

Thank you @kayla_itsines for this 💕 . I really know about this one... I have made so many mistakes in my life ... but there is always a new day 😊 A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Nov 23, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

Davina and Matthew share three children together, daughters Holly and Tilly and a son, Chester, with the pair renewing their wedding vows in a Las Vegas ceremony just two years ago. Matthew, who found fame presenting TV's Pet Rescue, first met Davina while walking their dogs on Clapham Common.

Happy #nationalfitnessday !!!! It doesn’t matter what you do , just do a little something ... get moving ... your still lapping everyone on their sofas!! 👊🏻💪🏻😂😂😂😂 #fitness # A post shared by Davina Mccall (@davinamccall) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:22am PDT

Davina posted an emotional quote on her Instagram page two days before announcing the separation. It said: "Every morning we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better. Your past is your past. Leave it there. Get on with the future part." Davina commented: "I really know about this one... I have made so many mistakes in my life ... but there is always a new day 😊."