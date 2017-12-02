Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris after eight years of marriage The star couple remain on good terms, say reports

Actor Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from his wife-of-eight-years Anna Faris, according to website TMZ. The couple had initially announced their separation on 6 August this year but now the split appears to be official. The news site reveals that Anna filed her response to the divorce at the same time, with both parents requesting joint custody of their son Jack, age five. Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the split is "totally amicable".

Chris, 38, and Anna, 41, first met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight, and got engaged a year later before tying the knot in the summer of 2009. The pair announced their separation with a joint statement posted to Facebook, which read: "Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

Back in August, actress Patti Stanger revealed that Chris and Anna were still living together despite being separated. The Million Dollar Matchmaker star, who is good friends with the couple, told Entertainment Tonight: "This is really hard because I'm close to them. I'm upset about it. The day it happened I actually texted them. I don't know what happened there, [Chris] is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around."

Anna is now reportedly dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, with the pair first spotted together in September. They were also seen together in November in Venice. An onlooker told E! News: "Michael had his hand on Anna's back and she rested her head on his shoulder. They were checking out all of the architecture along the Grand Canal and pointing out different things. They giggled together and made a few jokes as they enjoyed the ride and took in all of the scenery."