Robbie Williams brightens up Ayda's day in the best possible way The pop sensation made a very special trip to the ITV studios

Robbie Williams brightened up the day, quite literally, when he turned on the Christmas lights at Loose Women this week. The Let Me Entertain You hitmaker paid a special trip to wife Ayda Field's work to do the honours and kickstart the festive season. After a chorus of carols being sung by workers, Robbie – who was dressed in a black jacket embellished with white flowers, teamed with black trousers – told the crowd that Christmas had official started after switching on the fairy lights on the tree. Ayda – who was dressed in a co-ordinating ensemble to her husband – cheered on in the background.

The footage was shared on Christine Lampard's Instagram stories on Tuesday, and it looks like Robbie's trip to the office was quite the success. The TV host shared a photo of her with Robbie and Ayda during the event. Robbie also appeared on Tuesday's Loose Women as a panellist, joining Ayda, Christine, Janet Street-Porter and Nadia Sawala.

Robbie Williams visited Loose Women's office to turn on the Christmas tree lights

Christmas in the Williams household has already kickstarted, and the family visited Santa's grotto over the weekend. Robbie and Ayda took their daughter Teddy, five, and Charlton, three, for the special outing, with Ayda sharing a sweet snap of their day together on social media.

Staff at Loose Women sang Christmas carols and dressed in festive santa hats

Ayda has also been embracing the Christmas spirit by posting daily photos of the family's Elf on the Shelf toy, Dotty. The doting mum has been sharing snaps of the elf positioned around their home, and revealed that Dotty had also met Santa at his grotto. "Mission Accomplished Dotty," she captioned the family snap, alongside the hashtags #santasunday #christmastime #whosbeennaughtyornice.

@aydafieldwilliams 😘😘 today’s top is from @rixolondon ❤️ A post shared by Christine Lampard (@christinelampard) on Dec 5, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Robbie posed for a photo with wife Ayda Field and Christine Lampard

Robbie has spoken out about Ayda's incredibly giving nature in the past, revealing that his wife always manages to surprise him when it comes to Christmas gifts. Talking at a press event to journalists including HELLO! Online, the singer said: "She is an incredible gift giver," he said. "She is incredibly thoughtful and romantic. She makes Christmas really special, it's our favourite time of the year!"