Peter Andre reflects on brother Andrew's tragic death

Peter Andre has reflected on his late brother Andrew, claiming that Christmas can be particularly hard each year. The TV personality revealed that one of his biggest regrets is that he never got to spend Christmases with his sibling, who passed away in December 2012 after a 10-month battle with the kidney cancer. "If I could turn back time my wish would be to spend another Christmas with him," he shared. "We were never able to spend Christmas together as we were never in the same country at the same time. The only year we did was the year Andrew sadly died. He's always in my thoughts but especially at this time of year."

Peter, 44, shared his memories of Andrew as he visited terminal illness charity Marie Curie's Christmas memory tree in London. He surprised super fan, Marie Curie nurse Marie Barker. "I had read about the Marie Curie tree and thought it was a lovely idea," he said. "When the charity told me that one of their nurses was a fan I had to come down and visit. The work Marie Curie does is really important and people like Marie Barker and her colleagues are amazing. She's the real star of this show."

Meanwhile, Peter recently opened up about Christmas in the Andre family household as he discussed his festive plans this year. The Mysterious Girl singer, who shares two children with his wife Emily, starred in our exclusive HELLO! advent calendar and said: "Christmas in my household is so fun. It's all about the preparation, and all the night before, and Santa bringing all those stockings, and when the reindeers eat the carrots and Santa eats half the mince pie. "The kids absolutely love it. They wake up in the morning and see the stockings. I mean, it's one of those days where I don't care how little sleep I've had the night before. It's just such an exciting day."