Jonathan Rhys Meyers and wife Mara Lane's baby son Wolf makes first red carpet appearance The couple welcomed their son last Christmas

Jonathan Rhys Meyers looked every inch the proud father as he posed alongside his wife Mara Lane and their baby son, Wolf, at The 12th Man premiere in Norway, on Monday evening. Their family outing marks the first time their little boy made his first red carpet appearance. Dressed in a smart tuxedo, the one-year-old tot looked very cute whilst matching his Hollywood star dad. Meanwhile, not to be outdone in the style stakes, Mara showed off her fabulous curves in a striking off-the-shoulder crimson gown.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his family at the premiere of 12th Man in Norway

It's been a difficult few months for Jonathan and Mara, who sadly suffered a miscarriage with their second child, leading the Tudors actor to relapse into alcoholism after a long period of sobriety. Mara announced the tragic news days after the Tudors actor was pictured being escorted by security through an airport in early September. At the time, she wrote: "With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here… when life throws us curve balls such as these."

The couple are proud parents to baby Wolf

Mara added of the 40-year-old star: "He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up." The couple - who have been together since 2013 - became first-time parents when they welcomed baby Wolf shortly before Christmas last year.