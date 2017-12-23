Loading the player...

Sarah, The Duchess of York shares special Christmas message with HELLO! The Duchess of York has a special message for HELLO! readers

Sarah, The Duchess of York has filmed a special, exclusive message for HELLO! readers, wishing everyone "such a happy time". Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother also revealed "I always love it!" Wearing a smart black blazer over a striking blue dress, the Duchess looked fabulous as she spoke to the camera.

Sarah has been celebrating Christmas early; Tuesday evening she was pictured with her offspring, as they attended a pre-Christmas dinner at luxury eatery The Ivy, in central London. The trio were joined by actress Claire Sweeny as they dined. The Duchess of York dazzled in a white trench coat, and contrasting black accessories.

The Duchess and her daughters

It's been a busy year for the British Heart Foundation ambassador, which has aided her in re-connecting with the public. She explained exclusively to HELLO! in September that she was "really grateful for the support of the British Heart Foundation (BHF)," and was "very excited" for the role. Sarah also stated how charity work is what she loves to take part in, and she hasn't been out formally in public for quite some time, due to the "damage of negative press".

In the exclusive interview, Sarah shared details regarding her close relationship with her former husband Prince Andrew, and her two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 29, and Princess Eugenie, 27.

"A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us."

