Harper and Cruz Beckham go horse riding in the countryside The Beckhams are enjoying a pre-Christmas holiday

The Beckhams certainly appear to be enjoying a fun-filled Christmas getaway. Victoria Beckham took her youngest children Harper and Cruz horse riding in the countryside on Friday, with the pair seen "going for a ride" with two trainers walking alongside them.

"Happy Friday! Kisses x," Victoria captioned a photo of the pair sat preparing for their lesson, with Harper dressed for the occasion in a fair isle knitted jumper, leggings, riding boots and helmet, with her long hair worn down in waves.

The family have been enjoying a country retreat in the Cotswolds since the weekend, and have taken the opportunity to spend some quality time together, doing activities such as making homemade pizzas, while David, Victoria and Brooklyn have been winding down with a glass or two of red wine - with their tipple of choice said to cost as much as £2,700 per bottle.

On Wednesday the Beckhams were also out in force for the wedding of Victoria's younger brother Christian and his long-term partner Emma Strafford. While Harper was chosen as one of three flower girls for the special occasion, David and Brooklyn also looked dapper wearing matching three-piece Kent and Curwen suits.

Victoria Beckham shared a video of the siblings on Instagram Stories

The 43-year-old fashion designer captioned the post: "Congratulations @christianadams_79 @emma.strafford." Victoria and David also shared short video clips of the happily married couple enjoying their first dance together along to Ed Sheeran's hit song Perfect.

Brooklyn, 18, who is currently on a break from studying photography at the Parsons School of Design in New York, also shared a beautiful snap from the special day. David and Victoria's eldest son captured a beautiful picture of his maternal grandmother, Jackie Adams, posing in a Christmas-decorated staircase whilst showing off her wedding day outfit. He captioned it simply with a red love heart.