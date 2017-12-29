Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez take night off parenting duty to celebrate 2017 The couple welcomed their first child together last month

Suffice to say Cristiano Ronaldo had a fantastic 2017. The Real Madrid player added three children to his growing family, took home the UEFA Best Player in Europe Award and won the Ballon D'Or in addition to the Champions League. To celebrate his achievements, the 32-year-old organised a gala dubbed the CR7 Gala.

Cristiano left his four children – Cristiano Jr., Mateo, Eva and Alana – at home to attend the celebration on Wednesday, 2 December, in Madrid with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. The Spanish model, who welcomed her daughter Alana in November, stunned on the arm of the Portuguese athlete. The pair posed together on the red carpet that featured Cristiano's CR7 logo in the background.

Photo: Instagram/cristiano

Georgina and the dad-of-four were accompanied to the party by the football star's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, as well as his sisters Katia and Elma and his brother Hugo. Cristiano looked sharp on the carpet sporting a blue patterned jacket and bowtie.

Earlier this month, Georgina celebrated her and Cristiano's love by sharing a family portrait featuring the soccer player with all four of his children. Alongside the photo, the model wrote, "Create with you love and make life with you."

Gala CR7 2017!👌🏽🎉❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 27, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

The new mum previously opened up to HELLO! about her relationship with Cristiano after welcoming their first child together. "We're happier together than ever," she shared. "The children are our joy. We wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them, put them in their little chairs and watch them while they have their breakfast, make sure they have everything they need, and so on all day long. This is a very special time for us all."