Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford proved their sense of humour in a fun video posted on Instagram on Monday. Eamonn took to the popular photo sharing platform to share footage of his wife pushing her mum Joan in her wheelchair while out on a walk near their home in Surrey. In the clip, Ruth nearly sends her mum flying as they hit an uneven surface, causing the pair to start laughing. The doting daughter is then seen putting her arm around her mum to ensure that she is okay. Eamonn captioned the video: "Ruth took her mother out for a breath of fresh air and tried to dump her – literally!"

Ruth is extremely close to her mum, but previously confessed that she feels guilty that she doesn’t spend as much time with her as she should because of her busy work schedule. The 56-year-old once got emotional on Loose Women while discussing a story about a writer who felt bad about not spending enough time with their own mother.

The TV presenter said: "I got quite emotional watching it because my mum is in her eighties, and she doesn’t live that far from me. And my sister Julia is amazing, she lives a lot nearer to my mum and she does a lot for my mum. She's always there and I'm always working." The mother-of-one added: "I have so few days when I am not working. I feel really torn. Every time we talk about it I think I must prioritise my mum more, I must make more room but it’s really hard. Life gets in the way. I have that definite working girl daughter guilt.”

Ruth was no doubt thrilled to be spending quality time with her mum over the bank holiday weekend. In fact, both her and husband Eamonn have had a lot to be smiling about in the past few days; last week, Eamonn was awarded an OBE for his services to broadcasting. He told HELLO! of his recognition: "This honour recognises a large body of work stretching nearly 40 years. The amazing thing is I was given an onscreen reporting job and an incredible opportunity by Ulster television when I was just 19 years old."